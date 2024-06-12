Open Menu

Two Drug Dealers Arrested, Drugs Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered

Sadar Mian Channu police have arrested two notorious drug dealers and recovered drugs from their possession during a crackdown launched on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Sadar Mian Channu police have arrested two notorious drug dealers and recovered drugs from their possession during a crackdown launched on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak, the Sadar Mian Channu police launched a crackdown against drug dealers and arrested Sarfraz and Ghulam Sarwar of Villages 112/15-L and 115/15-L respectively.

The police have also recovered two kilograms of heroin and over three kilograms of hashish from their possession.

The drugs were going to be supplied in the district on the eve of Eid-Ul-Azha, however, case has been registered against the criminals, police sources added.

