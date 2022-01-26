UrduPoint.com

Two Drug Dealers Arrested During Search, Combing Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Islamabad police have arrested five accused including two drug dealers during a massive search and combing operation conducted in limits of Bhara Kahu police station, said a police spokesman on Wednesday

According to details, a search operation was conducted in different areas of Bhara Kahu on the direction of IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in which officials from Police stations concerned, lady police, CTD personnel participated under the supervision of SP City Zone Kamran Aamir Khan .

During the search operation 11 suspects were shifted to police station for verification and after verification 6 persons were released. During the search operation, 190 houses and 215 persons were searched. Police teams arrested five accused including two drug dealers and recovered 2850 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol and ammunition. Cases have been registered against them

>