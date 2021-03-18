Two drug dealers arrested with 11 kg Hashish in khanewal

Police have arrested two drug dealers and recovered 11 kg Hashish from their possession during a raid conducted here on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two drug dealers and recovered 11 kg Hashish from their possession during a raid conducted here on Thursday.

The police have launched a crackdown against drug peddlers on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem.

They have conducted a raid at Chak Haiderabad and Qasba Talumba and arrested Rajjad alias Rajjadi and Bahawal Sher alias Bahawli.

The arrested drug dealers were wanted to police in various cases of drug peddling, police sources added.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, DSP Tariq Pervez said, adding that crackdown would continue against drug peddlers on daily basis.