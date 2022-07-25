Two drug dealers held, 120 kg hashish seized

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Police arrested 2 operatives of inter-provincial drug supplier gang and recovered 120 kg of hashish from their possession.

According to the spokesman, following the directives issued by SSP Amjad Ahmed Sheikh, the successful operations of the Hyderabad police against drug dealers are continuing.

the checking, Chhalgri Police conducted a successful operation near Tando Saeed Khan stop on the main highway and arrested the accused Osama Magsi and Abdul Hameed Chachar who were in the car number AFX-384.

Police recovered 120 kilograms of high-quality hashish from the possession of the arrested drug dealers, which had been hidden in the vehicle, the spokesman said.

According to police the arrested drug dealers said in their initial statement that hashish was brought from Balochistan which were to be supplied in Sindh.

A case was registered against the arrested drug dealers under the Narcotics Act.