Two Drug-dealers Held

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Two drug-dealers held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Cantonment police have arrested two drug-dealers and recovered hashish and heroin from them during a special crackdown launched here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the police arrested Abdul Jabbar and Bashir Ahmed and over one kilogram of hashish and one kilogram heroin from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals and further investigations were underway, police sources added.

