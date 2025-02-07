Two Drug Dealers Held
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 10:00 AM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) District police on Friday arrested two drug dealers.
According to a spokesperson,police teams launched a crackdown against drug trafficking and netted Sadiq Karim and Naveed.
Police recovered 2.2 kilograms of heroin from their possession.
Further investigation was underway.
