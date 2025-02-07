Open Menu

Two Drug Dealers Held

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Two drug dealers held

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) District police on Friday arrested two drug dealers.

According to a spokesperson,police teams launched a crackdown against drug trafficking and netted Sadiq Karim and Naveed.

Police recovered 2.2 kilograms of heroin from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2025

38 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in P ..

UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in Paris, witness signing of UAE-F ..

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Bien ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Biennial

8 hours ago
 80 countries participate in10th International Scou ..

80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah

9 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in France on working visit

UAE President arrives in France on working visit

9 hours ago
France's 2026 public deficit to be higher than exp ..

France's 2026 public deficit to be higher than expected but below 5%

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of ..

Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of Sharjah Public Library

10 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends RAKEZ annual cerem ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends RAKEZ annual ceremony

10 hours ago
 SIH explores future of heritage amid contemporary ..

SIH explores future of heritage amid contemporary transformations

10 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Shams Creative Fest

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Shams Creative Fest

10 hours ago
 Rybakina edges out Jabeur in three-set classic at ..

Rybakina edges out Jabeur in three-set classic at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan