Two drug dealers held, 865 grams hashish recovered

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Tank police and Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) during the ongoing crackdown on drugs arrested two alleged drug dealers and recovered 865 grams hashish from their possession.

According to police sources, City Police Station SHO Asghar Khan arrested accused Khushdil Khan son of Syed Rehman resident of Kiri Wam from Pir Kacha area and recovered 820 grams hashish from him.

Meanwhile, Jandola SHO Syed Marjan Khan arrested accused Nemat Kul son of Nazar Gul resident of Kar-raey and recovered 45 grams hashish from him.

The cases were registered against both the detainees.