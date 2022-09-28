UrduPoint.com

Two Drug Dealers Held, 865 Grams Hashish Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Two drug dealers held, 865 grams hashish recovered

The Tank police and Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) during the ongoing crackdown on drugs arrested two alleged drug dealers and recovered 865 grams hashish from their possession

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Tank police and Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) during the ongoing crackdown on drugs arrested two alleged drug dealers and recovered 865 grams hashish from their possession.

According to police sources, City Police Station SHO Asghar Khan arrested accused Khushdil Khan son of Syed Rehman resident of Kiri Wam from Pir Kacha area and recovered 820 grams hashish from him.

Meanwhile, Jandola SHO Syed Marjan Khan arrested accused Nemat Kul son of Nazar Gul resident of Kar-raey and recovered 45 grams hashish from him.

The cases were registered against both the detainees.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Asghar Khan Tank From

Recent Stories

Italy's Draghi Assures European Leaders New Govern ..

Italy's Draghi Assures European Leaders New Government's Policy to Remain Same - ..

3 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting to review measures taken to pre ..

ADC chairs meeting to review measures taken to prevent, treat HIV

3 minutes ago
 Availability of standardized agri inputs for upcom ..

Availability of standardized agri inputs for upcoming wheat crop promised

3 minutes ago
 Ahsan asks provincial administration to check undu ..

Ahsan asks provincial administration to check undue profiteering

3 minutes ago
 Russian Gas Exports to non-CIS to Average $829.5 i ..

Russian Gas Exports to non-CIS to Average $829.5 in 2022, $449.9 in 2025 - Forec ..

6 minutes ago
 Pope Francis to Visit Bahrain in Early November - ..

Pope Francis to Visit Bahrain in Early November - Press Service

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.