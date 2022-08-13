Two drug dealers held; 905 g ice, 260 g heroin recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The Yarik Police in a successful operation against Ice drugs, have arrested two drug dealers and recovered 905 gram Ice and 260 gram heroin from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by DSP Sadar Hafiz Muhammad Adnan Khan and Yarik SHO Ismatullah Khan carried out a successful operation against ice and drug dealers and arrested two drug dealers Sharifullah and Fazal Rahim.

The drug dealer Sharifullah was also wanted to the Paniala police in a murder case.