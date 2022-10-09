Two drug dealers held, hashish, ice recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :D.I.Khan Police on its ongoing crackdown against drug sellers on Sunday, arrested two alleged drug dealers and recovered hashish and Ice from them.

According to the details, on the directions of District Police Officer Captain (Rtd) Najam Hussain Liaquat, team led by DSP Sadar and SHO Salim Khan arrested one Mudasar s/o Hidiyatullah caste Babar, resident of Naqshband colony after recovering 356 grams of ice from him.

In another action, the University Police Station held Daniyal Danish son of Gul Alam, resident of Lakki Marwat and recovered 90 grams of hashish from him.

The cases have been registered against the accused.