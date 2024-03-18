Two drug dealers held, hashish recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Dera police on Monday claimed to have arrested two drug dealers recovering 1035 grams of hashish from their possession here in the limits of Daraban Police station.

According to police spokesman, a team of Daraban police station led by SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan arrested two drug dealers namely Abdul Ragim son of Abdul Hakeem and Abdul Hameed son of Muhammad Sharif recovering 510 grams and 525 grams of hashish from them respectively.

The separate cases were registered against the arrested accused.

