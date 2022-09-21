Two drug dealers held, more than 2 kg drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi police have arrested two drug dealers including a woman drug dealer and recovered more than 02 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

Police have recovered 01.5 kg drugs from the female drug dealer Sobia Noreen. While, 01.2 kg drug was taken from the accused Yusuf.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigations were in progress.

SP Pothohar appreciated the performance of police team, adding that crackdown against drug dealers would be continued to eradicate the evils. The arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and punished according to the law, he added.

Meanwhile, Airport police have arrested a motorbike lifter and recovered stolen motorcycle from his possession during crackdown.