Two drug dealers held with 20kg Hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Central Investigation Agrncy (CIA) Staff of Rajanpur police arrested two notorious drug dealers and recovered twenty (20) kilogram of Hashish from their possession in an operation on Thursday.

The accused Qaim Shah and Khair Muhammad, both residents of Barkhaan district of Balochistan, were arrested from Kot Tahir check post, police said.

The operation was part of anti-crime campaign ordered by DPO Faisal Gulzar and was carried out by Incharge CIA Staff Rajanpur Muhammad Akhtar Bajbani and his team under supervision of DSP Organized Crime Sanaullah Khan Mastoi.

Police have registered FIR against the two accused and started investigations. DPO Faisal Gulzar has announced cash awards and appreciation certificates for the CIA team.