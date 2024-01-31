Open Menu

Two Drug Dealers Held With 6kg Hashish

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 03:50 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Nawan Shehr police arrested two drug dealers and recovered Hashish from their possession during a special crackdown launched here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umer Farooq, the Nawaz Shehr police launched a crackdown against drug dealers and arrested two notorious dealers Muhammad Akram and Qaisar Abbas.

The police also recovered six kilogram of Hashish from their possession which was going to be delivered at different locations in the district.

Separate cases have been registered against the drug dealers.

However, the DPO has urged police to continue crackdown against drug dealers.

