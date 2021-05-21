UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Dealers Held With Hashish

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:59 PM

Two drug dealers held with hashish

The police arrested two notorious drug dealers and recovered hashish from their possession during separate raids conducted here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The police arrested two notorious drug dealers and recovered hashish from their possession during separate raids conducted here on Friday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddler and arrested two notorious drug peddlers Ghulam Fareeb and Muhammad Kamran.

The drug dealers were arrested by Cantt and Bahauddin Zakariya police stations respectively.

The police recovered over three kg hashish from their possession and registered separate cases against them with the concerned police stations.

