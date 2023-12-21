Two drug dealers held with over 1300g drugs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Dera police on Thursday arrested two drug dealers recovering 1031 grams of hashish, 242 grams of heroin, and 54 grams of Ice drug from their possession here in the limits of Gomal University police station.

According to a police spokesman, a team from Gamal University Police Station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Anwar Khattak along with SHO Kazim Hussain took different actions against the menace of drugs.

The police team arrested drug dealer Muhammad Bilal son of Rabnawaz and recovered 1031 grams of hashish and 157 grams of heroin from him. In another action, the police arrested Muhammad Tufail son of Muhammad Rafiq, and recovered 85 grams of heroin and 54 grams of Ice drug from his possession. The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused.