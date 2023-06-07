UrduPoint.com

Two Drug Dealers Held With Over 1.6 Kg Narcotics

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The district police on Wednesday arrested two drug dealers and recovered over 1.6 kilograms of narcotics from them in the limits of Daraban police station.

According to the police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO Kulachi Circle Abdul Rasheed Khan along with Daraban Police Station SHO, conducted successful operations in different areas during the ongoing crackdown against the menace of drugs across the district.

The police arrested a drug dealer identified as Kamran, a resident of Mohallah Saleemabad and recovered 1065 gram of hashish and 50 gram of ice drug from his possession.

In another action, the police recovered 505 grams of hashish from accused Abdul Khaliq, a resident of Saleemabad.

Separate cases were registered against both arrested accused while further investigation was underway.

