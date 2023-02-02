UrduPoint.com

Two Drug Dealers Held With Over 2 Kg Hashish

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 04:50 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Dera police during the ongoing crackdown against drugs arrested two alleged drug dealers and recovered over two kilograms of hashish from their possession.

According to police sources, a police team led by Sadar Police Station SHO Muhammad Anwar Khattak, following the directions of DSP Sadar Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan, took action on a tip-off and nabbed two drug pushers identified as Saif Ullah and Ehsan Ullah, and recovered hashish weighing 2.25 kilogram from their possession.

Case has also been registered against them.

