Two Drug Dealers Held With Over 2 Kg Hashish

Published March 03, 2023

Two drug dealers held with over 2 kg hashish

The Sadar Police have arrested two drug-peddlers on Friday and seized over two kilogram hashish from their possession

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Sadar Police have arrested two drug-peddlers on Friday and seized over two kilogram hashish from their possession.

According to police spokesman, a police team led by DSP Sadar Hafiz Muhammad Adnan conducted raids on Ratta Kulachi and Lakhra bridges and held two alleged drug-peddlers: Shahid Mahsud, resident of Faqeer Abad with 1250 gram hashish and Usman Bhittani resident of Ratta Kulachi with 1115 gram hashish.

The police registered cases and sent the alleged peddlers behind the bars.

