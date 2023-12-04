Two drug dealers held with over 2.4 kg drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Dera police arrested two alleged drug dealers recovering over 1806 grams hashish and 634 grams Ice drug from them during a search operation conducted in the limits of Kirri Khaisour Police Station on Monday.

According to police spokesman, a team of Kirri Khaisour Police Station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Malik Imran conducted a search operation in different areas following the directions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

As many as 18 houses and dozens of vehicles and motorcycles were checked during the operation.

During checking, the police arrested drug dealer named Ghulam Rasool son of Farooq recovering 1026 gram hashish and 237 gram Ice drug from him. Another drug dealer named Ayub son of Farooq was arrested with 780 gram hashish and 361 gram Ice drug.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused.