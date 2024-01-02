Two drug dealers held with over 2.7 kg drugs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Dera police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three drug dealers recovering 2759 grams of drugs from their possession during different actions in the city.

According to police spokesman, a team of City police station led by SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur arrested drug dealer Imran Gandapur from Laghari Gate area recovering 1579 grams of hashish from his possession.

Similarly, a team of Cantt police station led by SHO Gulsher Khan taking action against the menace of drugs arrested accused Muhammad Javed son of Ghulam Farid recovering 700 gram hashish, 400 gram heroin and 20 grams of Ice from him. The same police also arrested accused Muhammad Hanif son of Muhammad Saeed and recovered 60 gram heroin from his possession.

The separate cases were registered against the arrested accused in respective police stations.