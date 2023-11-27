Two drug dealers held with over 400 g heroin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The district police arrested two drug peddlers on Monday and recovered 400 grams of heroin from their possession, the police said.

According to a police spokesman, the drive against the menace of drugs was successfully continued across the district following the directives of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

During the campaign, he said, a police team of Cantt police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Gulsher Khan arrested two drug dealers named Rajab Ali son of Khuda Bakhsh and Muhammad Ramzan son of Muhammad Afzal recovering 190 gram and 210 gram from them respectively.

The police also registered separate cases against the arrested accused.