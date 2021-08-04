UrduPoint.com

Two Drug Dealers Possessing 13200gm Hashish Arrested

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 03:27 PM

Two drug dealers possessing 13200gm hashish arrested

The Ustarzai police on Wednesday arrested two drug dealers possessing 13200 gm of hashish from Marai Road

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Ustarzai police on Wednesday arrested two drug dealers possessing 13200 gm of hashish from Marai Road.

Ustarzai police informed, a successful operation was carried out by SHO Ustarzai Farid Khan and his team on Marai Road during which 13200 gm hashish was recovered from two drug dealers.

Cases were registered against the detained drug smugglers identified as Laiq Ali and Lal Mir, residents of Orakzai.

The accused were later handed over to the investigation team for further investigation.

The accused have confessed to smuggling cannabis from Orakzai to different cities during the initial interrogation.

Related Topics

Police Road From General Motors

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,470 reco ..

UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,470 recoveries, 5 deaths in last 24 ho ..

15 minutes ago
 Islamic new year holiday for private sector announ ..

Islamic new year holiday for private sector announced

15 minutes ago
 Belarus Olympic athlete to head to Warsaw after Vi ..

Belarus Olympic athlete to head to Warsaw after Vienna stopover: Austria

2 minutes ago
 Syed Fakhar Imam for enhancing cooperation with Ko ..

Syed Fakhar Imam for enhancing cooperation with Korea to produce virus free seed ..

2 minutes ago
 Rwanda sends 300 troops for UN mission in C.Africa ..

Rwanda sends 300 troops for UN mission in C.Africa

3 minutes ago
 Belarus protest leader Kolesnikova goes on trial

Belarus protest leader Kolesnikova goes on trial

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.