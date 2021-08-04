Two drug dealers possessing 13200gm hashish arrested

The Ustarzai police on Wednesday arrested two drug dealers possessing 13200 gm of hashish from Marai Road

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Ustarzai police on Wednesday arrested two drug dealers possessing 13200 gm of hashish from Marai Road.

Ustarzai police informed, a successful operation was carried out by SHO Ustarzai Farid Khan and his team on Marai Road during which 13200 gm hashish was recovered from two drug dealers.

Cases were registered against the detained drug smugglers identified as Laiq Ali and Lal Mir, residents of Orakzai.

The accused were later handed over to the investigation team for further investigation.

The accused have confessed to smuggling cannabis from Orakzai to different cities during the initial interrogation.