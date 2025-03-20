Two drug peddler held, 3kg heroin seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The district police claimed to have arrested two drug traffickers with heroin worth hundreds of thousand rupees.

A police report said on Thursday that Satiana police team held a drug peddler identified as Sajjad Ali and seized 1.

8kg heroin from his possession.

Khurrianwala police arrested a notorious drug pusher Shahzad Ali and recovered over 1kg heroin.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused.