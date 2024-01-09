Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

Wah police on Tuesday arrested two individuals involved in the intercity drug trade, one of which was a woman employed by a local drug trafficking organization

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Wah police on Tuesday arrested two individuals involved in the intercity drug trade, one of which was a woman employed by a local drug trafficking organization.

According to a police spokesperson, 1.20 kg of hashish was recovered by Wah Police from Uzma Bibi, a woman employed by an intercity drug trafficking ring, while 1.200 kg was recovered from Noman. A woman was also detained by police for placing a phony call on the 15 police helpline.

According to police spokesman, the accused, Sonia Ahmed, a Lalazar local claimed her sister-in-law was murdered by her family members when she contacted emergency hotline 15. When police arrived at the location as soon as they received the report, they discovered that no such incident had occurred. The accused Sonia has been taken into custody by the police, who have also opened a case against her under the Telegraph Act and begun additional inquiries.

