Two Drug Peddlers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid few seconds Mon 15th February 2021 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The district police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of liquor during ongoing operations against drugs in the area here on Monday.

According to police, Daraban police intercepted a suspicious truck at a check post and recovered 786 bottles of wine beneath the load of apples.

The police arrested Mohibullah and Raz Muhammad and registered the case.

