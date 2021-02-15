Two drug peddlers arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The district police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of liquor during ongoing operations against drugs in the area here on Monday.

According to police, Daraban police intercepted a suspicious truck at a check post and recovered 786 bottles of wine beneath the load of apples.

The police arrested Mohibullah and Raz Muhammad and registered the case.