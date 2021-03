FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The district police Tuesday arrested two drug-peddlers and seized contraband from them.

According to a police spokesperson, Civil Lines police arrested Falak Sher and recovered 2kg heroin from him.

Chak Jhumra police held a drug-pusher Suhail Ahmed and recovered 2.5kg hashish.

Separate cases have been registered against both the accused.