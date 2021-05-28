Two drug-peddlers arrested

Kahna police arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered over two kilograms of charas from them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Kahna police arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered over two kilograms of charas from them.

SP Model Town constituted a special police team, which conducted a raid and arrested the accused, identified as Shafqat and Shakeel Akram.

During interrogation, the arrested accused confessed that they were supplying drugs in Kahna area. Cases have been registered against the accused.