Two drug peddlers arrested; 1300 grams heroin, 1335 grams charras recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested two accused besides recovering over 1300 grams heroin, 1335 grams charras and a 30 bore pistol from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested two accused besides recovering over 1300 grams heroin, 1335 grams charras and a 30 bore pistol from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Saddar Wah police arrested a drug peddler namely Muhammad Imtiaz alias Jaddi besides recovering 1300 grams heroin and 30 bore pistol from his possession.

In another raid, Wah Cantt police held Bakhat Gul and seized 1335 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.