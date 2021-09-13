Two drug-peddlers arrested

The Saddar police Hafizabad have arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered 5-kg charas from them and registered a case against them

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The Saddar police Hafizabad have arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered 5-kg charas from them and registered a case against them.

A police party intercepted a suspicious bike and during search recovered charas from Tahira and her son Fahad.