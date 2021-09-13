UrduPoint.com

Two Drug-peddlers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 07:38 PM

Two drug-peddlers arrested

The Saddar police Hafizabad have arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered 5-kg charas from them and registered a case against them

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The Saddar police Hafizabad have arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered 5-kg charas from them and registered a case against them.

A police party intercepted a suspicious bike and during search recovered charas from Tahira and her son Fahad.

Related Topics

Police Hafizabad Saddar From

Recent Stories

Italy to Allocate $177Mln for Humanitarian Support ..

Italy to Allocate $177Mln for Humanitarian Support to Afghanistan, Region - Di M ..

2 minutes ago
 ITP issues 9097 tickets over major violations

ITP issues 9097 tickets over major violations

2 minutes ago
 AJK PM announces LB polls this year in the region

AJK PM announces LB polls this year in the region

2 minutes ago
 National Programme for Artificial Intelligence con ..

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence concludes UAE AI CAMP 3.0

10 minutes ago
 Gov Games 2021 set to return for its third edition ..

Gov Games 2021 set to return for its third edition on 9th December

10 minutes ago
 Prehistoric winged lizard unearthed in Chile

Prehistoric winged lizard unearthed in Chile

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.