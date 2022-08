(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Saddar police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said here on Thursday,the team had set up a picket at highway and arrested two drug peddlers--Usama and Liaqat,besides recovering 15 kg narcotics from them.

Cases were registered against them while further investigation was underway.