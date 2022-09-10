Two drug peddlers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The teams of Shahnikdar and Shahpur police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested two drug pushers identified as Bashir and Umar Darazand recovered 2.36 kg hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.