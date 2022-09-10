UrduPoint.com

Two Drug Peddlers Arrested

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Two drug peddlers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The teams of Shahnikdar and Shahpur police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested two drug pushers identified as Bashir and Umar Darazand recovered 2.36 kg hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Shahpur From

Recent Stories

Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captain ..

Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captaincy

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more ..

Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more express trains to Rohri

12 minutes ago
 US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at ..

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at all levels

3 hours ago
 Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid ..

Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid massive floods

3 hours ago
 PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.