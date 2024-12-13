Two drug peddlers arrested: 1.7 kg narcotics recovered

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested the drug peddlers and recovered 1355 grams hashish and 355 grams Ice from their possession in the limits of Paroa Police station here on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, Under the supervision of District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the Dera District Police is continuing its operations against criminal elements indiscriminately.

Poroa Police Station, under the leadership of SDPO Porwa Circle Noor Haider Khan along with SHO Gul Sher Khan, while conducting an operation against drug dealers, recovered 1355 grams of hashish from the possession of Muhammad Imran son of Muhammad Saleem Rajput, resident of Tauseefabad

Meanwhile, Police recovered 355 grams of ice from the possession of Rais Khan son of Naeem Khan, resident of Eidgah, and arrested the accused as per the law.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.