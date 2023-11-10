Open Menu

Two Drug Peddlers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Excise Police Peshawar Region in a successful operation foiled an attempt of smuggling drugs to the down country by arresting two drug peddlers including a lady smuggler here on Friday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023)

The two smugglers were arrested from a passenger vehicle, a spokesman of the Excise Police said here.

He disclosed that after stopping a passenger vehicle on Kohat Road Peshawar, 6000 grams of hashish was recovered from the bag of a woman by the Lady Constable of Excise Police.

The lady smuggler was identified as Garshada, wife of Noorzada and Sher Daraz, son of Daraz Khan and both were arrested on the spot, Excise spokesman said.

Cases have been registered in Excise Police Station Peshawar for further investigation and legal action, Excise Spokesman said.

