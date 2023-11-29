Open Menu

Two Drug Peddlers Arrested

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2023 | 09:46 PM

Dera police arrested two drug peddlers during the ongoing crackdown against narcotics in the limits of Paharpur Police station here on Wednesday

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Paharpur Police Station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Faheem Abbas Khan took action against the drug dealers and arrested Jamal Uzair son of Uzairullah resident of Rangpur and recovered 60 grams of ice and 370 grams of heroin from his possession.

Meanwhile, during another action, police arrested Samiullah son of Abdul Sattar resident of Katta Khel, and recovered 98 grams of hashish from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested drug peddlers and started further investigation.

