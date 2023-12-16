Two drug peddlers arrested

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Dera police arrested two drug peddlers during the operations in the limits of Darazinda Police station, here Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) of Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Police team of Darazinda Police station led by SHO Tayab Din arrested drug peddler Alias son of Sagheer Muhammad resident of Sherani and recovered 185 grams of ice from his possession.

Meanwhile, another drug peddler Khaliq noor son of Salik resident of Darazinda was arrested. Police also recovered 100 grams of ice from his possession.

Police registered the separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigations.