Two drug peddlers arrested

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested two drug dealers and recovered hashish and ice from their possession in the limits of Cantt police station on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SHO Cantt police station Gul Sher Khan with police team conducted the operation against the drug peddlers and arrested the accused Amjad islam, son of Ghulam Hussain resident of Basti Mahir and recovered 555 grams of hashish from his possession.

Meanwhile during another action police arrested Atiq son of Nawab resident of Muriali and recovered 385 grams of ice from his possession.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.