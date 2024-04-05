Two Drug Peddlers Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested two drug dealers and recovered hashish and ice from their possession in the limits of Cantt police station on Friday.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SHO Cantt police station Gul Sher Khan with police team conducted the operation against the drug peddlers and arrested the accused Amjad islam, son of Ghulam Hussain resident of Basti Mahir and recovered 555 grams of hashish from his possession.
Meanwhile during another action police arrested Atiq son of Nawab resident of Muriali and recovered 385 grams of ice from his possession.
The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
Recent Stories
Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communication Director
PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians
UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel
Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jumatul-Wida offered across KP amid tight security3 minutes ago
-
NA speaker summons NA session on April 153 minutes ago
-
Joint efforts stressed to check smuggling, power theft3 minutes ago
-
By-election campaigns set to conclude at midnight on April 193 minutes ago
-
Jumatul Wida observed under tight security3 minutes ago
-
Solidarity expressed with Palestinians, Kashmiris on Youm al Quds rallies in KP3 minutes ago
-
Two held, 11 motorcycles seized3 minutes ago
-
300 kites recovered in Sargodha3 minutes ago
-
KP to be the first province to approve drug policy: Qasim Ali Shah13 minutes ago
-
Rs8b ETPB properties recovered from illegal occupants13 minutes ago
-
Senior Minister takes notice of illegal tree cutting in Lal Suhanra National Park13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for check on transport fares on eve of Eid13 minutes ago