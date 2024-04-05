Open Menu

Two Drug Peddlers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Two drug peddlers arrested

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested two drug dealers and recovered hashish and ice from their possession in the limits of Cantt police station on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SHO Cantt police station Gul Sher Khan with police team conducted the operation against the drug peddlers and arrested the accused Amjad islam, son of Ghulam Hussain resident of Basti Mahir and recovered 555 grams of hashish from his possession.

Meanwhile during another action police arrested Atiq son of Nawab resident of Muriali and recovered 385 grams of ice from his possession.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Nasir From

Recent Stories

Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communicati ..

Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communication Director

50 minutes ago
 PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppressio ..

PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians

2 hours ago
 UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel ..

UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: ..

Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack

3 hours ago
 UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in variou ..

UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields

4 hours ago
 Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of thr ..

Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

8 hours ago
 UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

20 hours ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

20 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

20 hours ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan