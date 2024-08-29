Open Menu

Two Drug-peddlers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Two drug-peddlers arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered drugs from them during a crackdown launched across the district here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the police launched a crackdown on drug-peddlers and arrested Ahsan alias Laalo and Sheraz alias Papa, by Jalilabad and Qadarpur Raan police, respectively.

The police also recovered 60-litre liquor and 1.400-kg hashish from them.

Separate cases have been registered against the drug-peddlers with the police stations concerned, sources added.

