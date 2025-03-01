Two drug peddlers arrested

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Chiniot police on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers, seizing substantial quantities of illicit substances.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Bashir Ahmed, along with a team from Police Station City, arrested drug peddler Naveed along with 1160 grams of hashish.

In addition, Sub-Inspector Ansar Abbas, along with a team from Police Station Lalian, arrested drug peddler M. Muhammad Khan along with 14 liters of liquor, 110 liters of lahan along with equipment .

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the narcotics provisions and further investigation is underway.