Two Drug-peddlers Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 05:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Serai Alamgir Circle Police arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered over two kilograms of hashish and 10 litres of liquor during separate operations.
DSP Serai Alamgir Circle Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Mekan supervised the operations.
SHO Bolani Police Station Khalid Mahmood arrested notorious drug-peddler Suhail Sarwar of Khanpur and recovered 2,110 grams of hashish from his possession.
In another action, SHO Serai Alamgir Saddar Police Station Ahmad Faraz Tarar seized 10 litres of liquor from Mushtaq Hussain of Orangiabad.
Cases have been registered, and further investigation is under way.
