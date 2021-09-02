Two drug peddlers arrested; 2630 grams charras recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested two accused besides recovering 2630 grams charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat police held a drug peddler namely Muhammad Ajmal and recovered 1260 grams charras while Kahuta police rounded up Numan for possessing 1370 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Actwhile further investigations are underway, he added.