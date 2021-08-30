Two drug peddlers arrested; 2750 grams charras recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested two accused besides recovering 2750 grams charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held a drug peddler namely Faisal and recovered 1300 grams charras while Waris Khan police rounded up Nadeem Abbas for possessing 1450 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway, he added.