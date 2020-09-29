UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Peddlers Arrested; 2890 Grams Charras Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

Two drug peddlers arrested; 2890 grams charras recovered

Rawalpindi Police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and arrested two accused besides recovering 2890 grams drugs from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and arrested two accused besides recovering 2890 grams drugs from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, New Town police arrested a drug peddler namely Sajjad Ali alias Kaka and recovered 1260 grams charras from his possession.

Murree police also held a drug peddler, Shafqat Hussain and seized 1630 grams charras.

Police registered separate cases against the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations were underway.

