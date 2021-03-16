UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Peddlers Arrested; 3100 Grams Charras Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:20 AM

RAWALPINDI, Mar 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Police, in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers, on Saturday conducted raids in different areas and arrested two accused besides recovering over 3100 grams charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Westrdige police arrested a drug peddler namely Farman Ullah besides recovering 1600 grams charras from his possession.

In another raid, Westrdige police held Hazrat Bilal and seized 1500 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against both the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway, he added.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar appreciated performance of police teams and directed to continue raids against the lawbreakers.

