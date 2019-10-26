UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Peddlers Arrested, 3590 Grams Heroin Recovered

Sat 26th October 2019

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) ::Saddar police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers, recovering 3590 grams heroin from them during raids at two villages.

According to police, on tip-off, the police raided den of Manzar Shah near Dhingranwali and recovered 2250 grams heroin from his possession.

The police also raided den of Jaffar near Head Sagar and recovered 1340 grams heroin from him.

The police have arrested the accused and registered two separate cases against them.

