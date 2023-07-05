Open Menu

Two Drug Peddlers Arrested; 7095g Hashish Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Two drug peddlers arrested; 7095g hashish recovered

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Daraban police station during the operation against the criminal elements arrested two drug dealers, 7095 grams of hashish recovered.

Daraban Police under the leadership of SDPO Abdul Rasheed Khan along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan took action against drug dealers arrested Muhammad Noor Khan son of Bakhta Khan resident of Kadam Sheikh Mela Darazinda and 1025 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of the accused.

While during another action 6070 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of drug dealer Muhammad Arsalan son of Fazlur Rehman resident of Syedwali Paharpur.

Police registered separate cases against the drug dealers and started further investigation.

