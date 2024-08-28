Open Menu

Two Drug Peddlers Arrested, Crystal Meth Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police apprehended two suspected drug peddlers at a checkpoint on the Karachi-Balochistan border, seizing drugs from their possession.

The suspects, identified as Dost Muhammad and Aftab, were found with 1 kg of crystal meth and a motorcycle, according to a news release issued here on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly smuggled drugs from Balochistan by hiding them in the motorcycle's body and distributing them in various parts of Karachi.

The suspects, along with the recovered drugs and motorcycle, have been handed over to the police for further legal action.

