Two drug peddlers arrested, drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi Police in its ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements on Friday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered over three Kg of Hashish from them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police in its ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements on Friday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered over three Kg of Hashish from them.

A spokesman informed that while acting on a tip off, Perwadhai Police conducted a raid and arrested drug peddler Hoob Ali with 1370 grams of hashish while City Police PS under the supervision of SHO apprehended Muhammad Azam and recovered 1815 grams of hashish from his possession.

Police have registered cases against them under narcotics control act while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis has appreciated the police performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, spokesman said.