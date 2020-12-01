UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Two drug peddlers arrested, drugs recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police in its ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 2750 grams of Chars from them.

A Police Spokesman informed that while acting on a tip off, Rawat Police conducted a raid and arrested drug peddler Adnan alias Daanu with 1350 grams of Charas while Ganjmandi Police PS under the supervision of SHO apprehended Muhammad Mukhtar and recovered 1390 grams of Charas from his possession.

Police have registered cases against them under narcotics control act while further investigations are underway.

