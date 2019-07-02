UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Peddlers Arrested, Drugs Seized In Operation In Muzaffargarh

Two drug peddlers arrested, drugs seized in operation in Muzaffargarh

In the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nasir Nawaz, police started a crackdown against the anti social elements in the district here on Tuesday while recovering drugs from their possession

MUZAFFARGAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :In the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nasir Nawaz, police started a crackdown against the anti social elements in the district here on Tuesday while recovering drugs from their possession.

According to police, SHO, Khalid Iqbal, on a tip off, raided at a house and arrested two accused Mehboob and Shahzad.

As many as, 2360 grams chars was recovered from their possession.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

