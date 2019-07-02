Two drug peddlers arrested, drugs seized in operation in Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :In the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nasir Nawaz, police started a crackdown against the anti social elements in the district here on Tuesday while recovering drugs from their possession.

According to police, SHO, Khalid Iqbal, on a tip off, raided at a house and arrested two accused Mehboob and Shahzad.

As many as, 2360 grams chars was recovered from their possession.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

