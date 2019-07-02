Two Drug Peddlers Arrested, Drugs Seized In Operation In Muzaffargarh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:19 PM
In the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nasir Nawaz, police started a crackdown against the anti social elements in the district here on Tuesday while recovering drugs from their possession
MUZAFFARGAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :In the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nasir Nawaz, police started a crackdown against the anti social elements in the district here on Tuesday while recovering drugs from their possession.
According to police, SHO, Khalid Iqbal, on a tip off, raided at a house and arrested two accused Mehboob and Shahzad.
As many as, 2360 grams chars was recovered from their possession.
Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.
\378