Two drug peddlers arrested, gutka, liquor recovered

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and confiscated gutka and liquor bottles from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi Incharge CIA Police carried out a raid in the limit of Mithi Police station and arrested accused Veenjho s/o Dewji Bheel and seized 525 packets of gutka.

Separately in another drive police arrested a drug peddler Gotam Lohano and recovered 10 bottles of liquor from his possession.

Police registered case against suspects under control of Narcotics substance Act.

